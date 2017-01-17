L’Opéra De Lafayette et Lagniappe celebrates Mozart’s birthday; preps for first show of 2017

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana is known for the music it offers, including some of the classical king, Mozart.

An upcoming opera performance by L’Opéra De Lafayette et Lagniappe will be celebrating Mozart’s 261st birthday.

The free classical music performance takes place on Saturday, January 28th at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette.

This performance will be featuring 4 classical music singers and three instrumentalists.

For L’Opéra De Lafayette et Lagniappe, the event is the first of four shows happening in 2017.

Doors open the 28th at 4:00 pm and, once again, it is free to the public.