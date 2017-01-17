Lottery ticket thief sought in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Rayne police are searching for a man who they say stole lottery tickets from a convenience store late last month.

Police say on December 30, 2016, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage walking behind the counter of store located in the 1000 block of the Church Point/Rayne Highway, and took several Louisiana Lottery tickets from the rack and placed them under his shirt.

He is described as a white male with dark hair and medium build, last seen wearing a gray-and-blue hooded jacket and who is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous, and can receive a reward up to $1,000.