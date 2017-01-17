Man who stole two guns during home burglary arrested in Eunice

Detectives investigating a home burglary in Eunice have made an arrest. Police say 47 year old Christopher Sonnier has been booked on burglary charges.

Police say Sonnier entered a shed on the property, took a sledge hammer and then forced his way into the home through the back door.

Once inside he stole two firearms and fled, police say.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify Sonnier who, on the following morning was arrested after being caught attempting to break into another business within the city.

Sonnier has been charged with 1 count criminal trespass, 1 count criminal damage to property,1 count simple burglary, 1 count fheft of a firearm, and1 count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police did not say whether the stolen firearms had been recovered.