JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Police in Jennings have evacuated the Walmart located just off of I-10 due to a bomb threat.

Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said authorities received knowledge of the threat around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Police are currently at the Walmart and are sweeping the building to determine if there is a bomb present.

Semmes said the store would be reopened once the building was cleared.