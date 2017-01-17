Sunshine Cleaners co-owner ‘no longer with the company’ after comments about President Obama, family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette dry cleaning company is receiving heavy backlash from the community after a co- owner, posted racially charged comments about the President and First Family on Facebook.

News Tens Dalfred Jones has the story.

Sunshine Cleaners on Madeline Avenue in Lafayette has survived in a predominantly black neighborhood for more than 40 years. A few days ago one of their co-owners, who is also an employee posted racially insensitive comments about President Barack Obama and the first family, and now the community is outraged.

Dozens of people have taken to Facebook calling for a boycott of Sunshine Cleaners, because of what one of the owners, Darlene Cormier, had to say about the President.

“Darlene used foul language and derogatory terms calling the president the “n” word, even saying that Obama’s children are adopted, because the First Lady was once a man.

Community Activist, Denise Jolivette says if that’s how Cormier feels, the community should boycott the business.

“We don’t want Darlene benefiting from the dollars in this community.”

After speaking with co-owners, we learned Darlene had been fired and is no longer a co-owner because of her comments.

“Sorry for what Darlene posted, but we wish that y’all would still come to our cleaners.”

Community Leaders say if Darlene is no longer an owner or employee, justice has been served and there’s no reason to boycott.

“If he proves that he has done everything and followed everything and done it right, I say we don’t boycott. We leave him alone and we move forward.”

I reached out to Darlene Cormier by sending her a message on Facebook asking if she would like to explain her comments, but she did not respond.

In Lafayette, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten””