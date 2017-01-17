Ville Platte Mayor addresses DOJ investigation of police department

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY) – Emotions were high at the Wille Platte city council meeting Monday, as the mayor addressed an investigation against the police department.

Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine showed remorse as she spoke for the first time publicly about the investigation.

“When I first read the report it rocked me to my core,” said Vidrine.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) began investigating the Ville Platte Police Department and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office about two years ago.

“Instantly I thought that these things were done in the name of the law but they were done violating the heart of the law which is justice,” said Vidrine.

DOJ reports state detainees were arrested without probable cause and held for several days, violating the Fourth Amendment.

“I can’t say any names, but from my private investigation of the situation those officers no longer with us,” said Vidrine.

Vidrine was in office during the time of the reports. She said this type of activity would not have been tolerated if she had known about it.

“We were asking why didn’t you let us know, why didn’t you come and some of them said they were afraid because of retaliation, and what we are assuring them of tonight is there will be no retaliation.””

Vidrine said several changes have been made to address the issue.

“I have personally talked to the Justice Department and have requested on-site oversight of the police department, visible and invisible, just to make sure that we are doing things correctly.”

Vidrine assured residents changes have been made to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I have given the people of Ville Platte my word, I have given the Justice Department my word that we will adhere to all of the corrective actions and we are going to make sure going forward that none of the actions, that were cited in that report, will take place,” said Vidrine.