Acadia Parish residents invited to free “Coffee with the Sheriff”

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office: 

Sheriff KP Gibson will be hosting “Coffee with the Sheriff” on Saturday, January 28, 2017, starting at 8:00 am.

The event will be held at Sunny’s Fried Chicken in Church Point. The event and coffee are free and Sheriff Gibson will provide an update on the Sheriff’s Office progress during the last 6 months.

There will be a question and answer session during the event for residents. The public is encouraged and invited to attend.

