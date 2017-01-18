Broussard man arrested in Scott for drug possession after found at business he formerly worked at

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police arrested a Broussard man who was found at a business he was formerly employed at.

Officers responded to a call by the business on Monday, January 16th in the 1200 block of Delhomme Avenue.

Bradley Guilbeaux, 57, was found at the scene.

Guilbeaux was recently fired from the business, according to police, and witnesses say he had previously threatened to return to the business and shoot current employees.

Chief Chad Leger says no weapons were found on Guilbeaux, but did find crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

Guilbeaux was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II

Prohibited Acts

Possession of Schedule I

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal

Facility

He is currently being held on a $5,500 bond.