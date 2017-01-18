Carpool matching software coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette-area residents who commute to work may soon have help finding carpool partners.

The Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Commission is negotiating with a vendor to obtain software that will match up people from an area who commute to jobs in the same area so they can split the cost of carpooling and reduce the number of vehicles on roadways.

Transportation agencies have been trying to reduce traffic, particularly at peak travel times. Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development has a travel demand management program that suggests things like flex times for workers or riding bikes or buses, said Melanie Bordelon, MPO manager.

The emphasis at this time, she said, is on carpooling and van pooling.

Bordelon and MPO CEO Monique Boulet envision use of the carpooling software would be most useful for longer commutes, like between Lafayette and Baton Rouge or Lake Charles.

New Orleans and Baton Rouge already have programs that match commuters to share rides, with some success, Bordelon said.

The MPO wants to make sure its software will be compatible with those used by Baton Rouge and New Orleans called Geaux Ride and Geaux Ride Nola.

Boulet said the MPO also is under negotiations to kick off a pilot project that will provide regional bus service between Crowley and Lafayette.

With a USDA rural transit fund grant in hand, the MPO is looking to test a park-and-ride system with potential stops in communities like Crowley, Rayne, Duson and Scott, to take people to destinations in Lafayette such as the university, community college or Oil Center.

The bus service may be in operation on a test basis in 2017.

The Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Commission represents Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermiliion parishes.