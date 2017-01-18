City-Parish Council to meet only twice a month

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Starting in February, the Lafayette City-Parish Council will meet only twice a month.

The council voted Tuesday to no longer meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, the meeting reserved for planning, zoning and development issues, including appeals of planning commission decisions.

Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux said “significant cost savings” would be made by eliminating the third meeting.

Usually, the third meeting of the month would last no more than 45 minutes, Boudreaux said. It cost Lafayette Consolidated Government for security officers, attorneys, overtime for some staff members and printing legal publication notices. He was unable to provide the amount expected to be saved with the cut.

Also on Tuesday, Boudreaux announced the council’s intention to vote at its Feb. 21 meeting on a resolution asking voters to renew several existing property taxes for city and parish operations. The renewals would be placed on the April 29 ballot.

The Lafayette Parish School Board also is considering placing a tax on the April 29 ballot. The board was considering a property tax, but last week suddenly shifted its focus to a possible sales tax. School board members are expected to take up that discussion in February.

In other action, the council deferred action on an introductory ordinance that would increase some fees for equipment rental and staff functions at the Heymann Center for Performing Arts and Frem Boustany center. The deferral was made at the request of staff. The matter is expected to be considered in February.