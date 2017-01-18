Coushatta man arrested in Scott for damage to property, drug possession, vehicle theft and resisting arrest

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Coushatta man was arrested after Scott Police found him and his vehicle stuck in a ditch.

On Sunday, January 15th, officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch in the 100 block of Blakeland Drive.

Robert Davis II, 40, was found at the scene and he told officers that he was attempting to turn around on the property when he became stuck in the mud.

Chief Chad Leger tells News 10 that Davis became nervous while officers where interviewing him and he fled on foot.

Davis was caught a short time after and taken into custody.

During their investigation, officers found Davis to be in possession of a small amount of crystal meth and marijuana.

The vehicle stuck in the mud was also reported stolen from St. Landry Parish and the license plate on the vehicle was also stolen from another vehicle.

Davis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Marijuana

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting an Officer

Davis is being held on a $28,500 bond.