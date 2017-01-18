Harambe’s grandma dies at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (FOX19 NOW) Harambe’s grandmother, Josephine, died at Zoo Miami just before reaching age 50, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Zoo officials said their matriarch gorilla had been suffering terminal health issues, and was “humanely euthanized” Wednesday afternoon after she couldn’t reach for her favorite treat.

Josephine was born in the wild in March 1967 and came to Zoo Miami in 1983. She gave birth to her first offspring, a male named Moja, in 1984.

Moja moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, where he fathered several gorillas, most notably Harambe.

Harambe came to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in April 2015 from the Glad Porter Zoo as part of a Western lowland gorilla Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation.

In May, the story of Harambe sparked national attention after the 400-pound Western Lowland Gorilla was shot and killed by Cincinnati Zoo officials in order to protect a three-year-old boy who had fallen into the gorilla exhibit.

The child climed over a barrier, made his way through bushes and fell into a shallow moat. 400-pound Harambe was dragging the child through the water, prompting zoo officials to determine the boy’s life was in danger.