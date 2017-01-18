Lafayette man wanted for attempted 2nd degree murder in Jan. 7 shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a man who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder for a shooting that happened on January 7, 2017, in Lafayette.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said the shooting was the result of a drug deal that turned violent.

59-year-old Troy Shay, of Lafayette, shot the victim once and fled the scene, according to Ratcliff.

Anyone with information about Shay’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.