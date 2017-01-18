LPSS discusses yet another sales tax proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Wednesday the Lafayette Parish School Board discussed adding a sales tax to help repair aging and temporary facilities in the parish.

During the special session the board was presented with several sales tax scenarios. After review those were narrowed down to four options. Superintendent Donald Aguilard said the main focus is centered around a pay as you go sales tax.

“We could remove 250 temporary classrooms in the district. We can do that in a ten year period without paying a single dollar in interest using a pay as you go form with a half cent collection.”

Now the board has to decide whether to adopt a pay as you go half cent sales tax, or a half cent sales tax revenue bond, which will allow projects to begin sooner, but the district would pay interest.

“Although selling the bonds allows you to speed up the construction of some of the projects, the interest cost, at the end of the ten year period, ultimately forces you to eliminate some of the projects because you actually have to make those interest payments,” said Chief Financial Officer Billy Guidry.

If voters approve the proposed sales tax, the money collected will go toward repairing facilities, something the school board has been discussing for many years.

“20% of our students are educated daily in temporary classrooms. Some of those temporary classrooms are more than 40 years old. It’s time to address the metal buildings that are parked on many of our campuses,” said Aguilard.

The board will decide on whether or not to have the tax at their next board meeting on February 15, 2017.