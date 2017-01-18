Old Historic Holy Rosary Institute may soon get a facelift

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) We have big news tonight about Lafayette’s Historic Holy Rosary Institute.

With the help of Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board has received nearly half a million dollars to begin renovating the site.

News Tens Dalfred Jones has the story.

Almost a quarter of a century ago, the doors of Holy Rosary Institute were closed. And since then, supporters of the Institute have been trying to get those same doors back opened. As of Wednesday morning they’re now the closest they have ever been .

“This is monumental in terms of where we go from here. This is the shot that we really needed.”

The Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board received a 450 thousand dollar grant from the National Park Service.

Dr. Shanea Nelson, Director of LCG community development, spearheaded the grant application process.

“This is an awesome experience and really a catalyst for a partnership that we would like to continue in providing support to the Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board .”

The grant money will be used to stabilize the main building which could potentially serve as a museum, chapel, urgent care, and resource center for the surrounding community.

“It validates this part of the community. It shows the folks right here in North Lafayette they are not forgotten. I think when you saw the group of folks gathered here today, there’s a real commitment.”

“As people say it takes a village to raise a child, but as you can see here around this table, this is a complete village to raise our community.”

Cravins says they are constantly seeking more grants and even donations from private citizens, to help make this dream a reality.

In Lafayette, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.