Scott man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A 22-year-old Scott man was arrested Tuesday on stalking charges after police say he repeatedly showed up outside his ex-girlfriends workplace.

Witnesses told police that Kynan Hebert had being told several times to stay away.

When officers arrived, they located Hebert in the parking lot of the victim’s employer. While being interviewed, police say Hebert told them he had drugs in his pocket.

Officers then located a small quantity of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Hebert was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on stalking charges, possession of a schedule II, and prohibited acts.