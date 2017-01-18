Two parish boards to discuss future of former Arnaudville hospital building

ARNAUDVILLE, La (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, the parish council will vote Wednesday night on an ordinance that would allow the development of a French immersion center in the town of Arnaudville.

St. Landry Parish President, Bill Fontenot, says its been a vision of his for several years to convert the old St. Luke Hospital building into good use.

“It’s a space that’s been vacant for ten years,” said Fontenot.

The fate of the old building has been in the air for about 7 years now, however, Fontenot believes they’re one step closer to making the building apart of the French culture.

“Through cooperation between the parishes of St. Martin and St. Landry, we’ll work with the French immersion program and actually improve and increase that,” said Fontenot.

Both parishes have recommended converting the old hospital into a statewide French immersion center.

“The cultural economy in Arnaudville that’s been there for a while now is really going to take a giant leap forward with the French immersion being more and more active there,” said Fontenot.

According to a proposed business plan, St. Landry parish would be looking at a cost of between $1 to $2 million to remodel the former hospital, and the survey shows a majority of residents in both parishes support the idea of the development.

“If there were a French immersion program here in Arnaudville, I live 20 miles away I don’t even live in St. Landry Parish; I’m a St. Martin Parish girl and the opportunities would be endless,” said Carole Lanson.

Lanson believes the development would also be a positive move in an economic standpoint.

“What a great place for them to come and then not only do they get to learn the language, they get to experience our unique culture here,” said Lanson.