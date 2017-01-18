UL hires new offensive coordinator

(The Daily Advertiser) – West Georgia head coach Will Hall is in as UL’s new offensive coordinator and Jorge Munoz, who held in the post in 2016, is out, it was learned this afternoon.

But Munoz will remain on staff as an assistant coach, in his old position as receivers coach.

Several Cajun assistants also will change the positions they are coaching, but all who finished 2016 will remain on staff.

Ex-UL quarterback Michael Desormeaux, who coached receivers last season in his first year as a Cajun assistant, will now coaching running backs. Longtime UL running backs coach Marquase Lovings becomes defensive ends coach. And Levorn Harbin, who coached the d-line in 2016, is now defensive tackles coach.

Hall also served as head coach at West Alabama.

He played quarterback for Hudspeth at North Alabama.

UL announced the changes shortly after the Daily Advertiser broke the news on Twitter.