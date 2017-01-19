15-year-old girl shot while driving in Baton Rouge

Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old driver was fatally struck by gunfire in Baton Rouge.

Police said in a news release that multiple shots were fired after Au’Mircle McElwee and other passengers in the vehicle began interacting with another group of people Wednesday night in the Glen Oaks area. Multiple shots were fired, at least one of which struck McElwee, who crashed her car into a ditch. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether McElwee was the intended target.

