East Gate BBQ Express (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Ribs
- Psycho Pig sandwich
Acadiana Eats – East Gate BBQ Express
Acadiana Eats – East Gate BBQ Express x
Latest Galleries
-
Acadiana Eats – The Silver Slipper Cajun Hibachi (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Social Southern Table & Bar (Photos)
-
Duson Mobile Home Fire
-
PHOTOS: A look at Carrie Fisher through the years
-
Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays (Photos)
-
PHOTOS: The man behind the lights of Noel Acadien au Village
-
Acadiana Eats – Hot Food Express (Photos)
-
UL bookstore burglary suspect
-
Acadiana Eats – Kirk’s U-NeedA-Butcher (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Little River Inn (Photos)
-
Address: 123 La Neuville Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592
Hours of Operation: Mon-Thurs: 11AM–2PM, 4–8PM
Fri-Sat: 11AM–8PM
Sunday: 11AM–3PM