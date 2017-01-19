BSEE and Coast Guard respond to pipeline release in the Gulf of Mexico

The following is a news release from BSEE

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to a release of gas and condensate from a pipeline at West Cameron 165 in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 32 miles southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

A helicopter pilot flying over the site reported the incident to the U.S. Coast Guard at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. The offshore oil and gas operator, Fieldwood Energy, LLC reported a “bubbling and sheen” about one quarter to one-half mile southeast of Platform WC-165, which is in about 48 feet of water. The pipeline is operated by Kinetica Partners, LLC.

The operator also reported that the platform is currently shut in pending completion of plugging and abandonment operations.

There were no platform personnel affected by the leak and at the time of the report, the sheen was about one mile across and 10 miles long. The operator estimated the spill volume to be roughly 752 gallons, or 17.9 barrels at that time.

BSEE inspectors will fly to WC-165 Thursday as soon as weather permits to determine the source of the pipeline leak and work with Fieldwood to determine the extent of the release and review Fieldwood’s efforts to shut in the pipeline flow.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.