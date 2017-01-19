Cajuns add transfer punter, quarterback

(The Daily Advertiser) – The UL football team has added two transfer walk-ons of note, one as a graduate transfer and the other from the junior college ranks.

One, Harry McCollum, is a punter who will get a chance to start in 2017, and the other, Andre Nunez, is a quarterback who will add depth at a position where it is much-needed for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

McCollum, the graduate transfer, started the last three seasons at FCS-member Georgetown.

He was a second team All-Patriot League pick in 2016, averaging 41.6 yards per punt including a long of 64 yards with 15-of-86 that went at least 50 yards and 21-of-86 that ended up inside the 20-yard line.

McCollum averaged 39.4 yards per punt in 2015 and 42.7 in 2014.

UL lost its starting punter from the past two seasons, Steven Coutts, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining but who graduated last December and opted to not return.

McCollum, who has one season of eligibility left, will be given an opportunity to win the No. 1 job this spring.

He’s a product of Saint Viator High in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Nunez is a Californian who finished his juco career at Iowa Western Community College.

A product of Sierra Canyon High in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatswort, California, he threw for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2014 over 11 games for a 9-2 Glendale (California) Community College team in 2014.

Nunez missed most of 2015 due to what he told Scout.com was a minor MCL knee tear that did not require surgery, then threw for 1,723 yards and 17 TDs over 11 games for Iowa Western in 2016.

The dual-threat QB did that while splitting time this past season with ex-Nebraska quarterback A.J. Bush, a current Virginia Tech commit.

Nunez reportedly had committed in mid-December to Robert Morris, which this week added former San Diego State quarterback Jimmy Walker, but he did not sign with the FCS program.

The addition of Nunez, it’s been learned, does not alter UL’s hopes and plans for signing an experienced quarterback – either a juco transfer, or a graduate transfer – in 2017.

The Cajuns already have two high school dual-threat QBs verbally committed to their class of 2017, Scotlandville Magnet High’s Levi Lewis and Kadon Harrison of Memorial High in Port Arthur.

Lewis is among 10 or so Cajun recruits visiting UL this weekend.

UL has just three returning quarterbacks on its current roster, and all – Jordan Davis, Dion Ray and Jake Arceneaux – are relatively inexperienced at the college level.

Davis has the most experience of the trio, having played sparingly the past two seasons. None of the three have a college start, and Arceneaux redshirted last season.

The Cajuns are looking to replace Anthony Jennings, who started as a graduate transfer from LSU in 2016 and recently had his request for an extra season of eligibility denied by the NCAA.

UL’s top juco-QB target is Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College’s David Pindell, who is scheduled to visit the Cajuns beginning Jan. 27 – over the final weekend before the NCAA’s Feb. 1 National Signing Day.

But Pindell picked up fresh offers this week from American Athletic Conference-members Temple and Connecticut, and he’s previously reported offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Kent State and Maine.