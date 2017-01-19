Elton man charged in ATV theft

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – An Elton man has been charged in connection with the theft of an ATV that happened back in November 2016, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies arrested 32-year-old Fulton Bridwell today and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft and criminal damage to property.

Bridwell and others are accused of being involved in thefts from homes on Dan Buller Road in Elton, according to Ivey.

Ivey said additional arrests are expected as his deputies are working with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office on crimes committed in that parish.