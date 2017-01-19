Festival International de Louisiane announces new sponsors for 2017

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Festival International de Louisiane has announced new sponsors that will greatly help the 2017 event.

Festival organizers sounded the alarm a couple of months ago about a decline in funding because of the economy and downturn in the oil industry.

The free event relies on public support, but on Wednesday organizers said LUS Fiber will be the first ever presenting sponsor of Festival International.

LUS Fiber Director Terry Huval says he’s excited to help the annual event.

“We are just elated to be apart of this. It’s a wonderful thing for our community in so many ways, and it demonstrates how entities that come up with new ideas and fresh ideas and out of the box ideas can come together and make things happen that are good for the community as a whole. ” said Huval.

Other sponsors were also announced, including J.D. Bank, which will sponsor Pavillon de Cuisine.

Service Chevrolet will sponsor the shuttle and Laborde Earles Law Firm will sponsor the Fais Do-Do stage.

Festival International de Louisiane celebrates its 31st year later this spring.

The event runs from April 26th through the 30th.