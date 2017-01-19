Free king cake for a year if you can ID the Haydel’s truck thief

WWLTV Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WWLTV
Photo Courtesy: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV)  — Haydel’s bakery is offering a sweet reward after a thief was cause on surveillance camera stealing a truck from their parking lot this morning.

According to Haydel’s Bakery, surveillance cameras captured someone stealing one of their freight trucks around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 19. They say the 24-foot International Freight truck was loaded with “Mardi Gras supplies.”

If you spot the truck or have information that leads to an arrest, Haydel’s will give you a free king cake every week for a year.

Haydel’s also said that the truck has a crack in the rear door at the bottom of the driver’s side and a scratch near the back on the driver’s side.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s