Mamou woman charged for death of 3 miniature horses

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Hansel and Gretel had been neglected for months before the St. Landry Parish Animal Control finally got ahold of them.

Unfortunately for three other minature horses, they were not so lucky.

“Just to allow them to die, it’s just wrong,” said Deputy Director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue Stacey McKnight.

Landra Richard out of Mamou was recently charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals after skeletal remains of three miniature horses were found dead on her property.

“As we approached closer we noticed the one dead closest to the fence, about 50 foot pass we notice the second dead,” said McKnight, “As we started entering into the property we saw that there was another just bones.”

Thankfully, McKnight was able to rescue the three that had survived.

She brought two of them back to the shelter and continued to check on the third.

However, she knew that keeping them alive would be difficult.

“The little stallion, he was going to be the next one to be perished,” said McKnight, “He’s not even, I think he’s right at 70 lbs when we took him. He’s 84 lbs today.”

Now, the miniature horses are being nurtured back to health and have a bright future ahead of them.

“The lady has 15 days to post a bond if she wants them back, if not, they become part of the parish property and at that time we have a lot of rescues,” said McKnight, “Acadiana Animal Aid has been the first to step up and say ‘hey look, we’ll take them.”

If anyone is willing to donate supplies, be sure to contact the St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

McKnight encourages anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or is unable to take care of their pet to call the animal rescue nearest to you.