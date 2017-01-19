Scattered light to moderate showers moving across Acadiana

Showers and storms will be likely across Acadiana into the early afternoon.

Rain will be heavy at times with 1-3 inches of rainfall estimated.

Localized, minor flooding is possible this morning along with a low risk for severe weather within this disturbance. A few strong to severe storms could produce damaging winds or an isolated weak tornado.

Rain chances will end west to east through the afternoon with clearing skies tonight and slightly cooler conditions. Sunshine returns briefly on Friday with another round of storms for late tomorrow.

The severe weather setup looks better for Acadiana during this second round of storms. Cooler and windier weather should return by Sunday with a pleasant start to the next work week.

