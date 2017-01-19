Timeline for Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration

KLFY Newsroom Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, the White House in Washington. On Inauguration Day, it’s supposed to feel like home when Donald Trump enters the White House residence for the first time as president. His clothes will be hanging in the closet. The kitchen will be stocked with his favorite foods. Windows will have been washed, carpets cleaned, and fresh linens and towels will be in all the bedrooms and baths. No packed or half-empty boxes will be lying around. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, the White House in Washington. On Inauguration Day, it’s supposed to feel like home when Donald Trump enters the White House residence for the first time as president. His clothes will be hanging in the closet. The kitchen will be stocked with his favorite foods. Windows will have been washed, carpets cleaned, and fresh linens and towels will be in all the bedrooms and baths. No packed or half-empty boxes will be lying around. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

2017 Media Inaugural Timeline

All times Eastern

9:30 AM National Cathedral Choir of Washington, DC performs
9:43 AM U.S. Marine Band begins prelude
10:00 AM VIP Announcements Begin
10:22 Former Vice Presidents
10:25 U.S. House of Representatives
10:30 Governors
10:32 U.S. Senate
10:36 Cabinet designees
10:44 Supreme Court of the United States
10:48 Former Presidents
10:46 AM Color Guard
10:54 AM Pence children announced and seated
10:56 AM Trump children announced and seated
10:58 AM First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated
11:01 AM Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated
11:03 AM President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated
11:09 AM Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated
11:14 AM President-elect Trump announced and seated
11:16 AM Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks
11:20 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel
Rodriguez, and Pastor Paula White-Cain for invocation

11:21 AM Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan
11:22 AM Invocation by Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez
11:23 AM Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain
11:24 AM Missouri State University Chorale announced
11:25 AM Missouri State University Chorale performs
11:29 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer
11:30 AM Leader Schumer delivers remarks
11:33 AM Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:35 AM Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:36 AM Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs
“Hail Columbia”
11:37 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced
11:38 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs
11:45 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts
11:47 AM Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
11:48 AM Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band per
forms “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute
11:50 AM Chairman Blunt introduces the President
11:51 AM President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
12:12 PM Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverend Franklin Graham, and
Bishop W
ayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction
12:12 PM Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier
12:13 PM Benediction delivered by Reverend Franklin Graham

12:14 PM Benediction delivered by Bishop Wayne Jackson
12:17 PM Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem
12:18 PM Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem
12:30 PM Helicopter departure from East Front
12:54 PM President’s Room signing ceremony
1:08 PM President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt
1:18 PM After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service
2:00 PM Presentation of gifts and toasts
2:12 PM President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall
2:35 PM Review of the troops
2:45 PM President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s