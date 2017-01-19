Timeline for Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration

2017 Media Inaugural Timeline
All times Eastern
9:30 AM National Cathedral Choir of Washington, DC performs
9:43 AM U.S. Marine Band begins prelude
10:00 AM VIP Announcements Begin
10:22 Former Vice Presidents
10:25 U.S. House of Representatives
10:30 Governors
10:32 U.S. Senate
10:36 Cabinet designees
10:44 Supreme Court of the United States
10:48 Former Presidents
10:46 AM Color Guard
10:54 AM Pence children announced and seated
10:56 AM Trump children announced and seated
10:58 AM First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated
11:01 AM Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated
11:03 AM President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated
11:09 AM Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated
11:14 AM President-elect Trump announced and seated
11:16 AM Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks
11:20 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel
Rodriguez, and Pastor Paula White-Cain for invocation
11:21 AM Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan
11:22 AM Invocation by Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez
11:23 AM Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain
11:24 AM Missouri State University Chorale announced
11:25 AM Missouri State University Chorale performs
11:29 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer
11:30 AM Leader Schumer delivers remarks
11:33 AM Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:35 AM Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:36 AM Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs
“Hail Columbia”
11:37 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced
11:38 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs
11:45 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts
11:47 AM Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
11:48 AM Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band per
forms “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute
11:50 AM Chairman Blunt introduces the President
11:51 AM President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
12:12 PM Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverend Franklin Graham, and
Bishop W
ayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction
12:12 PM Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier
12:13 PM Benediction delivered by Reverend Franklin Graham
12:14 PM Benediction delivered by Bishop Wayne Jackson
12:17 PM Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem
12:18 PM Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem
12:30 PM Helicopter departure from East Front
12:54 PM President’s Room signing ceremony
1:08 PM President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt
1:18 PM After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service
2:00 PM Presentation of gifts and toasts
2:12 PM President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall
2:35 PM Review of the troops
2:45 PM President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade