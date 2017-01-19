Timeline for Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration

2017 Media Inaugural Timeline

All times Eastern

9:30 AM National Cathedral Choir of Washington, DC performs

9:43 AM U.S. Marine Band begins prelude

10:00 AM VIP Announcements Begin

10:22 Former Vice Presidents

10:25 U.S. House of Representatives

10:30 Governors

10:32 U.S. Senate

10:36 Cabinet designees

10:44 Supreme Court of the United States

10:48 Former Presidents

10:46 AM Color Guard

10:54 AM Pence children announced and seated

10:56 AM Trump children announced and seated

10:58 AM First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated

11:01 AM Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated

11:03 AM President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated

11:09 AM Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated

11:14 AM President-elect Trump announced and seated

11:16 AM Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks

11:20 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel

Rodriguez, and Pastor Paula White-Cain for invocation

11:21 AM Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan

11:22 AM Invocation by Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

11:23 AM Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain

11:24 AM Missouri State University Chorale announced

11:25 AM Missouri State University Chorale performs

11:29 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer

11:30 AM Leader Schumer delivers remarks

11:33 AM Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:35 AM Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:36 AM Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs

“Hail Columbia”

11:37 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced

11:38 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs

11:45 AM Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts

11:47 AM Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:48 AM Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band per

forms “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute

11:50 AM Chairman Blunt introduces the President

11:51 AM President Trump delivers Inaugural Address

12:12 PM Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverend Franklin Graham, and

Bishop W

ayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction

12:12 PM Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier

12:13 PM Benediction delivered by Reverend Franklin Graham

12:14 PM Benediction delivered by Bishop Wayne Jackson

12:17 PM Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem

12:18 PM Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem

12:30 PM Helicopter departure from East Front

12:54 PM President’s Room signing ceremony

1:08 PM President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt

1:18 PM After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service

2:00 PM Presentation of gifts and toasts

2:12 PM President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall

2:35 PM Review of the troops

2:45 PM President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade