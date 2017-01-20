Church Point man arrested for burglary

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Dayton, Texas Police, have arrested a Church Point man for one count of burglary.

Police were investigating a burglary which occurred on Gayle Drive in Church Point. During the burglary, items such electronics, jewelry, and change were taken. Investigators were able to identify the suspect with the assistance of video footage obtained at the victim’s residence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jeffery Redel Minix, 34, of Church Point. “We were able to confirm that the suspect had fled to Texas and were able to locate an address where the suspect was possibly staying. With the assistance of the Dayton Police Department, Minix was located and arrested. He is awaiting extradition to Acadia Parish” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

