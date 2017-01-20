I-10 Traffic Stop Leads to Significant Cocaine Seizure

The following is a release from the Louisiana State Police:

Acadia Parish – On January 18, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I made a significant discovery of illegal narcotics during the course of a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Troopers’ proactive efforts led to the seizure of over 46 pounds of cocaine.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on January 18th, a Trooper on routine patrol observed a 2014 Mercedes van commit a traffic violation while traveling on the Interstate. During the traffic stop, Troopers became suspicious of the driver, 24-year-old Corrine Hopson of Baytown, TX, and a passenger, 26-year-old Octavia Fields of Katy, TX. Troopers searched the vehicle and located approximately 46 pounds of cocaine.

Fields was placed under arrest without incident and booked at the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile, and Possession a Stolen Firearm. Hopson was cited with Driving without a License, and Improper Lane Usage.

Louisiana State Troopers will continue to provide the citizens of Louisiana a safer community through proactive drug related enforcement and cooperative efforts with local and federal law enforcement agencies. Troopers will target local and multi-state drug trafficking organizations by enforcing all state and federal laws governing the illicit manufacturing, distribution, sale, and use of drugs.