Showers and storms will be likely tonight; some of which may be strong to severe. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Expect showers and a few storms tomorrow. A few storms may be strong, especially tomorrow evening.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. Some cooler weather arrives for Sunday and early next week.

Expect mostly sunny days Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.