Off-duty Police officer and female victim dead; manhunt on for suspect in suburban New Orleans

MARRERO, La. (WWLTV) – A 26-year-old Westwego police officer who stopped to help what he believed was an accident victim was shot and killed by a suspect. The woman he stopped to aid was shot and killed as well.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Officer Michael Louviere was shot in the back of the head.

The female victim has not been identified.

A manhunt is on for the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Sylvester Holt and dozens of law enforcement people on the air and on the ground are searching for the suspect.

The sheriff’s Office said Holt has had several protective orders issued against him over time.

