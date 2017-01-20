Police catch Eunice bank robbery suspect “red-handed”

UPDATE: Eunice Police say they have arrested the suspect from this afternoon’s bank robbery.
Chief Randy Fontenot identified the suspect as Randy Courville.
Courville was caught “red-handed,” according to Fontenot, because he still had the red dye on his hands from the stolen money.
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the St. Landry Bank at 2nd and Laurel (Highway 190).
The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a dust mask.
The suspect fled the scene after the robbery.
Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the suspect should be covered with red dye because a dye packet exploded on the suspect when he stole the money.
News 10 has a crew en route to the scene.