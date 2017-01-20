Rayne High School students watch historic inauguration of President Trump

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Friday morning, students at Rayne High School showed up to class, took their seats and witnessed history as Donald Trump became the 45th President.

Donald Trump took his oath on Friday and was sworn in as the President of the United States.

“I think it’s very important for the students at every school to watch it,” said Rayne High School Senior Whitney Comeaux, “It just made you really feel apart of the country.”

Students tuned in and witnessed history, something Rayne High School teacher Elise Boutin admits can’t be taught from a text book.

“This is something that’s history,” said Boutin, “and so many times we teach out the book when we need to teach in the moment and this is something that was happening right now so I said ‘I want yall to pause and we’re going to watch the inauguration because no matter what side you were for, it’s important to see the process that takes place within our government.’.”

Comeaux watched and listened as President Trump gave his first speech.

There was one line in particular that stood out to her.

“One of the lines that Donald Trump had said was ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, it doesn’t matter. We all bleed the same patriotic red,’ and that stood out to me.” said Comeaux, “I feel like no matter who you are we all live in this country and we should all be united as one.”

Both students and teachers agree that they feel blessed to be able to have the right to watch the Inauguration.