St. Landry Parish & Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers team up leads to fugitive arrest in Opelousas

KLFY Newsroom Published:
John Michael Davis (Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)
John Michael Davis (Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man wanted in Lafayette Parish has been arrested after help from the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers.

John Davis had two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for 2nd offense DUI and a Non Support warrant for failing to serve his sentence for being $80,000 dollars in arrears in child support.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that, on Thursday, Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers requested the help of St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers in order to arrest Davis, who was living in St. Landry Parish.

Davis was located in Opelousas, taken into custody without incident and later transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “The tip, capture, and arrest was accomplished
in less then 2 hours. This is a great example that working together with Crime Stoppers, local law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens fugitives can be taken off the street and crimes can be solved much faster.”

