Suspect in shooting of Westwego police officer, woman threatening to jump off bridge

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) – Authorities have shut down the Crescent City Connection as the man who police have identified as both a suspect and a person of interest in the shooting of a Westwego police officer is threatening to jump over the edge.

Traffic on the West Bank-bound Crescent City Connection was stopped as police worked on the bridge and a Coast Guard ship searched the water below.

The closure caused gridlock as far back as the Carrollton overpass as of 11:15 a.m.