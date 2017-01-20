Suspect in shooting of Westwego police officer, woman threatening to jump off bridge

WWLTV Published:
Photo Courtesy: WWLTV
Photo Courtesy: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) – Authorities have shut down the Crescent City Connection as the man who police have identified as both a suspect and a person of interest in the shooting of a Westwego police officer is threatening to jump over the edge.

MORE: Off-duty police officer and woman victim killed in suburban New Orleans

Traffic on the West Bank-bound Crescent City Connection was stopped as police worked on the bridge and a Coast Guard ship searched the water below.

The closure caused gridlock as far back as the Carrollton overpass as of 11:15 a.m.

