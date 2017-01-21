Locals react to Women’s Marches across the nation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) With all the Women’s Marches happening across the nation, News Tens Emily Giangreco spoke with some local women about their reaction to this nationwide protests.

Just one day after the inauguration of the nation’s 45th President, women all over the world are marching to have their voices heard.

Women across the nation have hit the streets one day after Donald trump was sworn in as President of the United States and it’s a message that has now spread around the world.

They’re walking in Nyrobi, in Kenya, they’re walking in Antarctica! My God, can you imagine? And what it does it’s just women joining and supporting each other. Because it says ‘hey sista, I’m an advocate for change and I support you.

It is our rights, as Americans. If something is not right, to speak up and I think what they’re doing, they are speaking up on subjects like planned parenthood.

It’s not only for abortions or to prevent birth, it’s also for cancer, breast cancer, early detection it’s really good.

Equal pay and many others challenges are being brought to attention by protesters.

Lafayette Womens Commission President Marlice Young-Dugas says taking a stand is a great way for voices to be heard.

I have to be an active participant if I want to see something different. Lets say equal pay for women. We all know, women don’t get paid the same as men. So if I want something different, I have to stand up.

While the timing of the marches follow the inauguration, Dugas says it does not necesarilly reflect every protestors view of President Trump.

It doesn’t mean that we’re against the election, it doesn’t mean that we’re against the president. But it just means at what point do we take a stand because I’m not satisfied with the way things are.

Reporting in Lafayette, Emily Giangreco for KLFY News 10.