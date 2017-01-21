Mayor accused of abusing his wife resigns

DOYLINE, La. (AP) – The mayor of the Webster Parish Village of Doyline has resigned amid accusations he abused his wife.

TV reports say 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter resigned Thursday following his earlier arrest on one count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation.

He is free on a $50,000 bond.

His attorney, Eric Johnson, said Carter regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the community where he’s lived his entire life. He says while difficult, the decision to resign is in the best interests of the citizens of Doyline.

Carter began his term as mayor Jan. 1, 2015. The term expires Dec. 31, 2018. He is due back in court in Minden on Feb. 22.

Mayor Pro Tem Steven Birdwell is expected to serve as mayor in the interim.