Mayor accused of abusing his wife resigns

AP Published:
Photo Credit: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center
Photo Credit: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center

DOYLINE, La. (AP) – The mayor of the Webster Parish Village of Doyline has resigned amid accusations he abused his wife.

TV reports say 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter resigned Thursday following his earlier arrest on one count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation.

He is free on a $50,000 bond.

His attorney, Eric Johnson, said Carter regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the community where he’s lived his entire life. He says while difficult, the decision to resign is in the best interests of the citizens of Doyline.

Carter began his term as mayor Jan. 1, 2015. The term expires Dec. 31, 2018. He is due back in court in Minden on Feb. 22.

Mayor Pro Tem Steven Birdwell is expected to serve as mayor in the interim.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s