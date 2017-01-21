‘We’re Not Going Away’: Huge Crowds for Women’s Marches Against Trump

• Hundreds of thousands of women gathered in Washington in a kind of counterinauguration after President Trump took office on Friday.

• They were joined by crowds in cities across: In Chicago, the size of a rally so quickly outgrew early estimates that the march that was to follow was canceled for safety. In Manhattan, Fifth Avenue became a river of pink hats, while in downtown Los Angeles, even before the gathering crowd stretched itself out to march, it was more than a quarter mile deep on several streets.

• Begun as a Facebook post just after the election, the march is the start of what organizers hope could be a sustained campaign of protest in a polarized America, unifying demonstrators around issues like reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights. The movement has also encountereddivisions.

• The Times has journalists covering the marches in Washington; New York; Boston; Denver; Los Angeles; Phoenix; St. Paul, Minn.; and Key West, Fla. Follow them on Twitter. See a map of where marches were set to take place around the world. (All times listed below are local.)