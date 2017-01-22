Funeral services scheduled for former Paul Breaux Middle School Principal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Funeral services have been scheduled for former Paul Breaux Middle School Principal Maxime Mark “Max” Robertson who died Tuesday January 17, 2016 following an illness.

His services will be held Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 23, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

According to his family, “Max” received his early education at Immaculate Heart of Mary School and graduated from Holy Rosary Institute, Class of 1961.

He later earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Grambling State University and a degree in Guidance Counseling at the Univeristy of Washington in Seattle.

While at Grambling State University he became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and served as Dean of Pledgees. He was a life member of Eta Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Later in 1975 he graduated from Southern University with a Master’s Degree in Education, Administration and Supervision.

He began his teaching career with the Lafayette Parish School System as a history teacher at Truman Elementary School. Eventually he became an administrator, retiring as Principal of Paul Breaux Middle School after serving 25 years in the school system.

As the owner and operator of “The Tobacco Hut Etc. Inc.” “Max” implemented a program with the neighborhood children where for every A and B earned in the classroom the child would be rewarded with treats.

He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Ruffin Robertson.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Max’s name to TM Landry College Prep, 1800 Rees Street, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.