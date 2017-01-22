Investigation ongoing after man pours used motor oil into neighborhood drain system

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Authorities with the Lafayette Haz Mat Team, the Carencro Fire Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department were called to an area off Cockpit and Gendarme Roads Sunday morning when neighboring homeowners noticed an oil solution coming from a storm drain in a coulee.

Once at the scene they traced the flow of the oil solution back to a storm drain in the 100 block of Arista Drive.

Lafayette Fire Spokesperson Alton Trahan said the drain had motor oil in it that appeared to be recently poured.

A further investigation revealed that a resident on that street changed the oil in his 18 Wheeler truck and then dumped the oil in the storm drain.

Trahan said officials estimate that 10 gallons of used motor oil had been poured into the drain, which runs into the creek.

Hazmat officials were able to contain most of the substance, Trahan said.

Louisiana State Police and the DEQ were notified and now the DEQ will conduct a further investigation in the intentional release of the oil.