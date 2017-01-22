Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge, LA – Shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I10 eastbound, east of Highland Rd. in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say the crash took the life of 20 year old Brittany Morgan of Baton Rouge, LA.

An initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as Morgan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when she began experiencing mechanical issues and pulled her vehicle into the median. At the same time, 23 year old Jarvea Baptiste of Laplace, LA was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2010 Toyota Camry. For unknown reasons, Morgan walked into the roadway and was struck by Baptiste’s vehicle.

Police say Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Baptiste was properly restrained and was not injured. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from both Morgan and Baptiste for analysis, police say.