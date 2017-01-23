Audit: Former Acadia Parish deputy allegedly stole $194K

(The Daily Advertiser) – A former deputy and public information officer with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office allegedly stole $194,900 in cash from several parish law enforcement agencies, using it for personal purposes an investigative audit shows.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera released Monday the findings of the investigative audit requested by District Attorney Keith Stutes in May.

Maxine Trahan, a former deputy and spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested in April and charged with felony theft. Her case is pending, according to Purpera.

Shortly after taking over in January 2015 as district attorney of the 15th Judicial District that includes Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, Stutes ordered a review of money seized and forfeited by the court and deposited in a special asset forfeiture fund for each parish. That review and a Louisiana State Police investigation revealed that some cash seizures by law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish were not deposited in the fund.

The audit indicates money seized from local law enforcement agencies between Jan. 21, 2003, through Feb. 3, 2016, were delivered to Trahan but she did not deposit them in the fund as required by state law. According to the audit, Trahan admitted to state police that she did not make the deposits.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson wrote to Purpera that the theft occurred before he was elected, and Trahan was appointed by the district attorney’s office to handle the forfeitures for Acadia Parish.

Stutes and Gibson indicated new procedures are in place in an attempt to prevent similar theft in the future.