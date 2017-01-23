‘Deep-seated’ fire behind Ascension Parish recycling center

The Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: WVLA
Photo Courtesy: WVLA

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (AP) – Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart says a deep-seated fire is burning in a heap of compacted cars at a recycling center, but the fire has been brought under control.

He tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2kkTd2m ) that has allowed two grappling vehicles to begin pulling apart the smoldering heap to let firefighters get to the flames.

WAFB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jKgWKe ) that the fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Southside Recycling Center, which recycles old vehicles.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department in Baton Rouge as well as the Gonzales Fire Department helped the Prairieville Fire Department.

Stewart doesn’t know what started the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s