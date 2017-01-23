‘Deep-seated’ fire behind Ascension Parish recycling center

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (AP) – Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart says a deep-seated fire is burning in a heap of compacted cars at a recycling center, but the fire has been brought under control.

He tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2kkTd2m ) that has allowed two grappling vehicles to begin pulling apart the smoldering heap to let firefighters get to the flames.

WAFB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jKgWKe ) that the fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Southside Recycling Center, which recycles old vehicles.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department in Baton Rouge as well as the Gonzales Fire Department helped the Prairieville Fire Department.

Stewart doesn’t know what started the fire.