Duson woman charged with attempted feticide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Duson woman is now in jail after being accused of attempting to commit feticide to another female’s unborn child.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Sheryl Robertson on January 22, 2017.

John Mowell said Robertson was charged with attempted first-degree feticide after the mother of the fetus ingested castor oil under threat of violence from Robertson.

She is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.