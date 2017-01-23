Duson woman charged with feticide

Sheryl Robertson (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)
Sheryl Robertson (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Duson woman is now in jail after being accused of committing feticide to another female’s fetus.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Sheryl Robertson on January 22, 2017.

John Mowell said Robertson was charged with first-degree feticide after the mother of the fetus ingested castor oil under threat of violence from Robertson.

She is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

 

