Electrical short in extension cord causes house fire on Orange Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An electrical short in an extension cord sparked a fire at house in Lafayette early this afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1000 block of South Orange Street around 12:07 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews “were met by heavy flames” when they entered the living room.

Crews extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

Trahan said the extension cord was connected to a space heater that was left on by the couple that lives at home.

The couple was not home at the time of the fire.

The fire department has ruled the fire accidental.

HAPPENING NOW: House fire on S Orange Street in Lafayette. No injuries reported at this time @KLFY pic.twitter.com/4YubwEiajg — Carly Laing (@CarlyLaing1) January 23, 2017