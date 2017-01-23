Funeral services announced for fallen Westwego officer

WWL-TV Published:
Michael Louviere (Photo Credit: Westwego police)
Michael Louviere (Photo Credit: Westwego police)

WESTWEGO, La. (WWL-TV) – Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday afternoon for Ofc. Michael Louviere.

According to the Westwego Police Departments Facebook page, visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church, 3600 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey, with a funeral service immediately following.

Louviere, 26, was shot to death Friday morning, after trying to help an apparent traffic accident, officials said.
He was a husband, father of two, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Westwego Mayor John Shaddinger said even though Louviere had only been on the force for one year, he was “well-liked” by his fellow officers.

“This is a very tough time for the city of Westwego,” Shaddinger said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s