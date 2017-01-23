How to safely dispose of your used motor oil

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Sunday, in the 100 block of Arista drive, homeowners noticed an oil solution coming from a storm drain.

“We’re very concerned to hear that people still think that it’s okay to pour things down the storm drain,” said LCG’s Environmental Quality Supervisor Jackie Vargas-Beitia.

Once authorities began investigating, they found a resident had changed the oil in his 18 wheeler truck and then dumped it into the drain.

“When anything enters a storm drain, it goes directly into water ways and they all ultimately end up here in the Vermilion,” said Vargas-Beitia.

Officials estimated that 10 gallons of used motor oil had been poured into the drain.

Vargas-Beitia explains that any amount of oil, is too much.

“Oil and water do not mix. We do not want any amount of oil, no matter how small, whether it’s 5 quarts from your car or the 10 gallons from an 18 wheeler, oil in any quantity is going to be harmful to wild life and the quality of the water.”

No matter where you decide to change your oil, there are always proper ways to dispose of it.

“You can properly dispose of your oil by bringing it to be recycled at any of the major retailers that sell oil,” said Vargas-Beitia, “If you change your own oil, you can probably bring it to your neighborhood mechanic and they’ll dispose of it for you as well.”

If you do happen to notice something in the community don’t hesitate to contact environmental quality at (337) 291-8529.