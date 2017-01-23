Natchez, Point Place devistated by possible tornado

NACHITOCHES, LA ( KTAL ) – The Natchez and Point Place community gathered together Sunday to help clean up debris from a possible tornado Saturday night.

The aftermath left many homes damaged, actually sucking two men from their homes.

Howard Johnson, Natchez resident.who was catapulted from his home, said he was “Just praying when I was flipping I was just praying.”

“It happened so fast you didn’t have time to think of what was going on really it was happening so fast,” said Isaac LaCour Point Place resident, who also went airborne in the heavy wind.

Johnson and LaCour, whose homes are separated by the Cane River, say they experienced the same thing before being sucked up by a funnel wind.

LaCour said, “I saw stuff flying around in trees and I went to open the door and that’s when I got sucked outside and I was on the ground outside.”

Johnson said, ”The next thing I notice the trailer started shaking and before I could get out the bed the lights went off and it started to flip on me.”

Neighbors from the area came to help each other clean up debris this morning and give support

“But as neighbors and friends we’ll do whatever we can to help and support him as well as their doing to help and support us,” said Ethel Elie, Natchez resident.

Roofs where torn off of homes and boat houses destroyed, as winds came closer to homes, many hid in their bathrooms.

“Came back out and stop froze because the house was jumping up and down and looked outside and couldn’t see anything but debris flying around so I said I don’t need to be out there,” said Steve Crayne, Natchez resident.

Neighbors say they are just happy to be alive.

“I said we’re lucky the man upstairs is riding with us,” Crayne said.

LaCour agreed. “It could be worse we could be like this in a box, the way this came through here we could be both gone,” he said.